His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, offered their condolences to the families and relatives of the martyrs of the nation and duty, Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi and Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, who ascended to heaven as martyrs along with two of their colleagues after being involved in an accident while performing their duty in the country.

During their visit to the Council of the Nation in Al Raqaib area, His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, to place him among the righteous, martyrs and the pious, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince offered their condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, during their visit to Al Wasl Council in Al Hamidiya area.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr, praying to the Almighty God to bestow His mercy and satisfaction upon him, and to place him among the righteous, the good and the pure.

Along with Their Highnesses, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials offered their condolences.