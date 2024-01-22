The Ajman Department of Human Resources launched the “Experience” program, which aims to invest the expertise of retirees in the field of knowledge transfer, training and development of human resources working in the Ajman government and to hone their skills in all fields through scientific knowledge programs and sessions.

Director of the Training and Development Department in the Human Resources Department, Safia Al Mahrezi, said that the launch of the program comes within the framework of the department’s keenness to promote sustainable development in society and benefit from the rich experiences and knowledge of retirees in various fields, as the program aims to invest in the expertise of retirees by organizing knowledge sessions to transfer knowledge. And the institutional experiences of Ajman government employees, which contributes to the development of institutional work, pointing out that retirees from the Emirate of Ajman can apply to participate in the program through the official website of the Human Resources Department in accordance with the specified standards and requirements, as it allows them to create an electronic CV that helps them inventory their scientific and professional experience. .

Al-Mahrazi explained that the “Khubhra” program gives retirees the opportunity to serve the community by employing their various skills and experiences, building bridges of communication between retirees and entities wishing to invest in their expertise, enhancing the transfer of knowledge at the government level and benefiting from distinguished human cadres and those with long experience in technical, administrative and organizational work specializations. .

Al-Mahrazi indicated that the department has set basic requirements and standards for the program, which include scientific and practical experience in specific training fields, skills in the field of training and lecturing, and practical qualifications represented by a bachelor’s degree or above, or a high school certificate with years of experience, and correspondence between experiences and professional certificates accredited in the field. The same field, in addition to specifying some criteria supporting the application, including the books and publications written by the lecturer, the number and types of training programs attended, the number of training and professional certificates obtained, and various participations in seminars or conferences.