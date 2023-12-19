The Ajman Human Resources Department, in coordination with the Emirates Association of Administrative Consultants and Trainers, launched the “Internal Trainer” program, which aims to enable experienced Ajman government employees to share qualitative and specialized knowledge and skills through training and knowledge activities that contribute to the transfer of knowledge in government agencies in the emirate.

The department began the first phase of the program, which includes evaluating the candidates who meet the initial requirements, as approximately more than 30 candidates from Ajman government employees applied, and all applicants were subjected to personal interviews and admission tests for all specializations based on the program standards and requirements set by the department.

The Director of the Department of Training and Development at the Department, Safiya Al Mahrizi, explained that the launch of the program comes within the framework of the Department’s strategic objectives in enhancing and developing human resources competencies, developing the capabilities of Ajman government employees, and enhancing the culture of continuous learning, which contributes to enabling them to employ presentation skills and benefit from mutual experiences in transferring knowledge. .

She pointed out the importance of the initiative, saying: “The internal trainer program is part of the department’s initiatives to improve the level of training and development in government agencies, as it aims to provide a comprehensive framework for developing the training skills of internal trainers in the entity, explaining that specialized training courses will be provided covering various aspects of the training process, Which helps in raising the level of training effectiveness, and will also give them the opportunity to provide customized internal training courses that reflect their experiences and specializations, which contributes to stimulating interaction and knowledge exchange internally at the level of the government agency or at the level of government agencies in the emirate.

The internal trainer program includes three basic stages, where all candidates who meet the initial conditions are evaluated in the first stage, which is based on experiences, academic qualifications, and the trainer’s skills and cognitive abilities. In the second stage, candidates will be subjected to a training and preparation program for trainers with 50 training hours, including 4 courses including 30 % on scientific foundation and 70% on practical application. In the third stage, a database of accredited trainers at the Ajman government level is prepared.