The Human Resources Department in Ajman issued a circular to all government agencies regarding the health insurance system in the government of Ajman and its amendments, which stipulates the comprehensiveness of the entitlement of the citizen employee, her husband and children, regardless of their nationalities. Health insurance privileges for citizens, in a manner that does not conflict with the controls and provisions contained in the health insurance system in the Government of Ajman.

The issuance of the circular comes within the framework of the Ajman government’s keenness to provide a safe and healthy work environment, and to improve the health insurance umbrella to include employees and their families, which provides the best health care for them and protects them from any health symptoms that negatively affect their job performance.

In the circular issued to government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman, the department stressed the need to implement the necessary procedures to limit the deserving cases and enter them into the Ajman resource system.