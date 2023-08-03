The Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman has completed the linkage project with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security for the “My Family” package, as part of the department’s plan to develop the smart services system and contribute to improving the quality of life of society and provide proactive services that meet the needs of Ajman government employees.

Abdullah Bushhab, Director of the Department of Human Resources Programs and Services in the department, explained that the project comes within a series of electronic connectivity projects that the department is working on according to a clear vision and strategy to achieve the government’s goals, stressing the department’s keenness to strengthen strategic partnerships between government and federal agencies and consolidate the government approach of the UAE. in electronic connectivity.

He pointed out that the department has completed the automation of the procedures related to the “My Family” package, in cooperation and coordination with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, which serves Ajman government employees, through the “Ajman Resources” system, which includes entering the data of newborns included in the “My Family” package. Automatically, adding child allowance, automatic registration of paternity leave, and maternity leave.

He stressed that the linkage projects that the department is working on will contribute to raising the work efficiency of government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman by unifying the work mechanism, improving services with modern technical means and systems, in addition to providing updated data and accurate results of human resources indicators. facilitate access to procedures and flexibility in their implementation; This is in line with the strategic directions and keeping pace with the government’s aspirations and the requirements of digital transformation in the Emirate of Ajman, and improving the quality and level of performance of services provided to employees and simplifying procedures.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security recently honored the Human Resources Department in recognition of its distinguished efforts as a strategic partner in supporting the launch of the “My Family” package, which was launched by the Authority, and includes various automatic and integrated proactive services provided to citizens.