The Ajman Human Resources Department issued a circular to all government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman regarding the Prophet’s Birthday holiday for the year 1445 AH.

The circular stipulates that the Prophet’s Birthday holiday this year will be on Friday, September 29, 2023 AD.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department congratulated the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God to return it to everyone with Yemen and blessings.