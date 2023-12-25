The Ajman Human Resources Department issued a circular regarding the New Year’s holiday 2024 AD in the Ajman government, where it was decided that Monday, January 1, 2024, will be an official holiday, and official work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 AD.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, asking God to return it to them with good health and wellness.