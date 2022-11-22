The Ajman Human Resources Department announced that the Martyr’s Day holiday and the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates in government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman will start from Thursday, December 1, 2022, to Saturday, December 3, 2022, provided that official working hours will resume on Monday, December 5, 2022. .

On this occasion, the Department extended its highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member The Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates. She also congratulated the people of the UAE, residents and all employees of the Ajman government.