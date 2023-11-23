The Ajman Government Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Emirati Competitiveness Council, held an introductory workshop for citizens seeking work and workers in the private sector about the initiatives of the “Nafis” program, which aims to raise the competitive efficiency of Emirati cadres and enable them to fill jobs in private sector institutions in the country.

The organization of the workshop came within the framework of concerted government efforts to achieve the strategic vision of the UAE in the Emiratisation programme, and within the framework of the department’s keenness to organize such introductory workshops and awareness meetings in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic objectives aimed at developing the skills and capabilities of Emirati cadres, enhancing their competitiveness and benefiting from job and employment opportunities. Available in the private sector labor market.

The workshop, which was held via the visual communication program, included a number of topics, which were represented by the packages of initiatives in the Nafs program, as it includes 10 initiatives, namely the program to support citizens’ salaries, the program for allowances for children of workers in the private sector, and a subscription program, in addition to the temporary support program, and the Kafaat program, The program for developing medical and health sector cadres, an experience program, and a vocational guidance program, in addition to two initiatives aimed at facilitating the employment of citizens in the private sector and supporting the nationalization file in this sector, including the “Job Opportunities Program” and “Job Targets for Citizens in the Private Sector.”