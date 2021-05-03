Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Al-Jazira maintained the top of the Arab Gulf League, after “round 24”, a point difference from Bani Yas “Al-Wasif”, after a 3-3 draw with Ajman in the match that took place between them at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium in Ajman Club, to raise “Abu Dhabi’s pride” to 51 points While “orange” raised its score to 15 points, and remained in twelfth place.

It took “Abu Dhabi pride” 9 minutes to advance in the match, after the goal that Ezekiel scored against Ajman, to raise his personal balance to 4 goals in 15 league matches. However, the exciting match did not stop its goals, and the owners of the land proved that “Orange” is capable of The return, with the wonderful goal scored by Mali Maiga in the 26th minute, from a double back ball inside the area, which is his third personal goal with Ajman in 12 league matches.

Al Jazira midfielder Bradley Coase waited 5 minutes, until he succeeded with a shot that changed its direction in defense, to put “Abu Dhabi Pride” again in the lead 2-1, in the 31st minute, to raise his personal tally to 5 goals in 22 matches.

With the first two minutes in the second half, “brilliant” Maiga responds with the second goal for Ajman in the 46th minute. 64, which is the second personal goal with “the orange” in 11 games.

Ali Mabkhout, the top scorer in the league, appeared in the 79th minute of a penalty kick, with which he scored a 3-3 draw for Al-Jazeera, which is his 23rd goal this season, and 169 goals in his league history.

Although the last minutes witnessed great pressure from Al Jazeera to win, after Bani Yas came out with a draw with Shabab Al-Ahly, “Al-Orange” defended the “point” with all its lines, so the confrontation ended with a 3-3 draw.