Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The technical staff of the Ajman team, led by Romanian Daniel Isaella, refused to play friendly matches during the period of the league’s suspension, and was content with daily training, in preparation for facing the Ittihad Kalba team in the 17th round of the ADNOC Professional League, which will be held between them next Friday at the Tigers Stadium.

The absence of friendly matches during the suspension comes, for fear of the players being injured, especially since the team’s ranks are currently complete without injuries for the first time since the beginning of the season, as the list of injuries included a number of key players, the last of whom was Hussein Abdel Rahman, who returned to the team’s ranks.

Ali Madan will be absent from the Orange training, who left to join the Bahrain national team in its match against Nepal in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, which ended with a score of 5-0 without a response, in which Madan scored the third goal, strengthening the Bahraini Red team’s finish in Group H, with a score of 6. Points, 3 points ahead of the UAE White, who leads the group.

Madan's absence from the team will continue until his country's return match against Nepal next Tuesday, after which he will return to the Orange ranks.

Al-Barkan is looking for its second victory in the second round, after defeating the Emirates with two unanswered goals, and losing to Shabab Al-Ahly by three, then Al-Ain by four, and it has a postponed match against Bani Yas from round 13, and the last loss to the leader Al-Ainawi had pushed him to second place. Ten in the standings are equal to Kalba with 14 points and are ahead of them in the standings on goal difference. They are the two teams with equal points in the standings, which means that their match together will be tantamount to breaking up the partnership.

Ajman had lost in the first leg to Al-Nimour with a score of 3-5, a loss that ousted the Brazilian coach Zanardi, after a series of bad results, the most notable of which was the loss to Al-Ain by six.