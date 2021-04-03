Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Ajman returned with three precious points, from Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium, in the city of Khorfakkan, after its important victory over Khor Fakkan 3-2, in their match today «Saturday», to succeed in reaching «point 14» equal with Fujairah, and beating him in direct confrontations, To occupy “12th place”, at the end of “round 23” of the Arab Gulf League, and “Al Nusour” remained at “point 21”, after receiving the second consecutive loss, and No. 14 in the tournament.

“Orange” advanced in the result early with Boubacar Traoli’s goal in the second minute, which is his seventh personal goal in the league. Luis Antonio added the second goal in the 18th minute, and Khorfakkan reduced the difference with Bruno Lamas’s goal from a penalty kick in the 28th minute. The first half saw the expulsion of Brazilian Ramon Lopez. Khorfakkan striker.

Ajman scored the third goal through Leandro Spadasio at the beginning of the second half, to announce his ambition to return with the three important points, and Khorfakkan reduced the result again with the goal of “substitute” Youssef Al-Amiri, who scored his first goal with the “Eagles” since moving to him in the “Mercato Winter”.