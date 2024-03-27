Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Ajman team will finish its preparations tomorrow evening, Thursday, in preparation for facing Ittihad Kalba “Friday” in the 17th round of the ADNOC Professional League, in search of a second victory in the second round, and overcoming the twelfth place barrier that has been chasing the Orange since the beginning of the season, and staying away from the relegation zone at the end of the table. It is also a match to break up the clash between the two teams with equal points, each with 14 points, as victory puts the winner in a better position away from the bottom teams, especially since Baniyas is ahead of them by only two points.

Romanian Daniel Isaella, the team's coach, is treating the match as an opportunity to regain victories, after losing to Al Ain in the last round by four. The coach also realizes that his team lost in the first round at home with a score of 3-5, a loss that ousted former Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi, although The Kalba team was suffering from a major crisis, as it did not achieve a win in its last 7 matches in the league, as it tied in 3 and lost in 4 matches, which is its longest winless streak since the 2018-2019 season.

Isela is pushing all the cards, especially since the player list was devoid of any injuries, which is one of the few times this season, as the team suffered throughout the season from the absence of key players, and the coach relies on the Serbian Milos, the defense leader, in front of goalkeeper Ali Al Hosani, and with him in the back line are Muhammad Ismail and Abdullah. Saleh, Abdul Rahman and Saud Saeed, in front of them are Bilal Youssef and Issam Fayez, in the middle are Rafael Dodo, Heikal Al-Sheikhawi and Ali Madan, and in the attack is Walid Azaro, which is the most prominent lineup of the team.

The confrontations of the two teams over the course of the professional seasons witnessed 13 confrontations in which the advantage was in favor of Ajman, which won 7 confrontations compared to 4 victories for the “Tigers”, and a draw in two matches. The “Orange” scored 27 goals against Ittihad Kalba, and Ittihad Kalba scored 18 goals against Ittihad Kalba. Ajman.