Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Brazilian Caio Zanardi, Ajman coach, is putting the “final touches” on the “Orange” squad, before facing Al-Nasr in the second leg of the preliminary round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, next Thursday at Al Maktoum Stadium, which is the confrontation in which the team seeks to pass to the second round, after it ended. The first leg was a 3-3 draw.

Zanardi was keen to field a large number of players in the friendly match against Shabab Al-Ahly, which was a rehearsal for many technical matters, especially since the coach resorted to fielding players in different positions other than their own, in addition to fielding reserve players to prepare them, in light of the many absences due to injuries to the main players.

Mohamed Hussein Kazwa, the team manager, confirmed that the friendly match against Shabab Al-Ahly had many gains, in fielding a large number of players, and the coach’s attempt to prepare more than one player in one position, in addition to changing the players’ positions, to benefit from them in the future, especially since the team We are heading to the Al-Nasr match, and then the Al-Ain match in the “ADNOC Professional League”.

He added that the team in general is ready for the return of matches, whether in the cup or the league, and cases of injuries in the team are experienced by all clubs, and we hope for their speedy return, especially since all the absences are among the main players.