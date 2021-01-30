The “Review and Falak Tayyib” initiative, launched by the Ajman Police General Command with the aim of settling financial matters for customers who have had large sums of money, managed to settle financial disputes worth more than 10 and a half million dirhams during the year 2020, within the framework of Ajman Police’s efforts to enhance customer happiness. .

The Director of the Comprehensive Police Station Department of Ajman Police, Colonel Ali Jabr Al Shamsi, praised the efforts of those in charge of the brilliant achievement since its launch, as those in charge of the initiative were able to settle financial distortions during the year 2020 for 724 customers, citizens and residents, with a total amount of 10 million And 569 thousand and 850 dirhams at the level of police stations in the emirate, indicating that it was agreed with defaulting dealers to pay the rent of vehicles, real estate and others on a payment mechanism that would return the right to its owners, without burdening them or burdening them with the financial fines resulting from late payment of dues.





