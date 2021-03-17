The Ajman Police General Command managed to seize a vehicle whose driver committed 414 traffic offenses, whose value exceeded 247,490 dirhams, most of which were seized by radar to exceed the speed limit on the road.

The head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ajman Police said, Major Rashid Hamid bin Hindi, Police patrols detected a vehicle whose driver committed 414 violations, at a rate of four violations per week over a period of three years.

He added that by investigation it was found that the vehicle belonged to a woman of the nationality of an Arab country of thirty years of age, with traffic violations of 247 thousand and 490 dirhams accumulated on it, and accordingly the vehicle was seized until the full amount was paid, and it was found that the cause of the violations was negligence and lack of attention to the speed of the road In the event of non-payment within six months, the vehicle will be sold in the public auction to sell the vehicles, with the traffic file closed, which results in not being able to perform any traffic transaction until the amount due is paid.

The head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department stated that excessive speed is one of the most important causes of accidents on the roads, and it falls under the clause of aggravated violations, and the violation of exceeding the prescribed speed limit by more than 80 km / h amounts to imposing a fine of 3000 dirhams, in addition to 23 traffic points. For the driver’s record, and seizing the vehicle for a period of 60 days, while the violation of exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km / h amounts to a fine of up to 2000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and seizing the vehicle for 30 days.

Major Rashid bin Hindi called on vehicle drivers to abide by traffic and traffic rules and pay attention to the speed limit signs for each road, in order to avoid traffic violations and accidents, in order to ensure the safety of lives and property.





