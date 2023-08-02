Ajman Police returned the joy to the heart of the student, Hala and her family, after she was extinguished by the fire of the “Ajman One” tower fire, at the end of last month, in Al Rashidiya, where she organized a party for her on the occasion of her graduation from school.

The head of the city’s comprehensive police station, Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al-Kaabi, said that while the fire management team was inspecting the damaged apartments in the tower after evacuating them from the residents, they noticed the remains of burnt flowers and party arrangements, in addition to a graduation certificate for a school student.

Al-Kaabi confirmed that the team contacted the apartment tenant, who stated that the family was in the process of organizing a party to celebrate the graduation of their daughter (Hala) at school, but the fire prevented the party from being organized.

He added, “As part of the community responsibility of the Ajman Police, the comprehensive city police station organized a party under the auspices and presence of the Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi.

The Director General of Police Operations honored the student (Hala), congratulated her on her graduation, and handed her an alternative certificate for her burnt certificate, which was extracted in coordination with the competent authorities, thus bringing the Ajman Police back to the family, fulfilling its social responsibility towards members of society, in an effort to make them happy, and to enhance their satisfaction with the services provided. provided by the police.

For its part, the family extended its thanks and appreciation to Ajman Police for the generous initiative, stressing that the atmosphere of overwhelming joy that Ajman Police painted on their daughter’s face is invaluable.