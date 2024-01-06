Ajman Police found a nine-year-old Arab girl, a person of determination, who had lost her way in the Al Rashidiya area, and returned her to her family within less than an hour.

The head of the City Comprehensive Police Station, Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, said that the “Aman” patrol found the child lost during its security coverage in the Al Rashidiya area in Ajman in the evening. She was calmed down and taken to the City Comprehensive Police Station, and a social worker from the Social Support Center in Ajman attended. To take care of the child, communicate with her, and take care of her, and within 30 minutes, and in communication with the operating room, the police were able to find her family, inform them of the presence of the child at the police station, and they were called to hand over the child to them, less than an hour after she went missing. The head of the city's comprehensive police station called on families to protect and monitor children, especially those of determination, to avoid such incidents.