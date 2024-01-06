The Ajman Police General Command found a 9-year-old girl of Arab nationality, a person of determination, who had lost her way in the Al Rashidiya area in the Emirate of Ajman, and the police returned her safely to her family.

Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of the City Comprehensive Police Station, said that a safety patrol found the child lost during its security coverage in the Al Rashidiya area in Ajman in the evening. She was calmed down and taken to the City Comprehensive Police Station, where a social worker from the Social Support Center in Ajman came to take care of the child and communicate with her. And taking care of her, and within thirty minutes, and in communication with the operations room, the police were able to find her family and inform them of the child’s presence at the city’s comprehensive police station. They were summoned to hand over the child to them while she was in perfect health, less than an hour after she went missing.

The head of the city's comprehensive police station called on families to protect and monitor children, especially those of determination, to avoid such incidents.