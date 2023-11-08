The Ajman Police General Command returned a stolen bag containing a sum of money amounting to 125,000 dirhams to a person of Asian nationality, three hours after receiving a report of its loss, in the Al Rashidiya area in the Emirate of Ajman.

In detail, the head of the city’s comprehensive police station, Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al-Kaabi, said that a report was received in the operations room from an Asian person stating that his personal bag had been stolen, and inside it was a sum of money, bank cards and personal proofs.

The police immediately moved to the aforementioned place, where the victim reported that after returning from work, he forgot his personal bag on the front of the car after stopping in the parking lot of the building where he lives. When he returned to it, he did not find the bag, so he called the police immediately.

A working team of criminal investigation officers was formed, and after research and investigation, Ajman Police was able to identify the perpetrator and his place of residence, arrest him, and have the full described amount in his possession, and then return it to its owner in a record time of no more than 3 hours. Upon investigation, he reported that he found it on the car and fled with it.

The head of the city’s comprehensive police station praised the efficiency and experience of the policemen and their efforts with which they were able to arrest the perpetrators, calling on the public not to hesitate to report any person who attempts to commit any crime or other violation punishable by law, stressing that the Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with… Anyone who thinks about tampering with the security of the nation and the safety of citizens and residents.