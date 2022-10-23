The Ajman Police General Command pleased a family of Asian nationality to return property that was stolen from their home in record time in just two days, achieving a new achievement in imposing security, achieving justice and restoring rights to their owners.

In detail, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department of Ajman Police, Lt. Col. Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, explained that a report was received to the Comprehensive Al Nuaimiya Police Station stating that the home of a family of Asian nationality was robbed after they left the house in the evening in the Nuaimiya area, where the family returned to find that everything in the house was upside down. On the back, with the theft of gold jewelry, sums of money and other property.

Immediately, the police patrols, criminal investigations, crime scenes and investigations moved and arrived at the location of the communication within four minutes, and by inspecting the site, it was found that the perpetrators entered the house through the window, where they stole a safe containing 6000 dirhams, and gold jewelry estimated at 350 thousand dirhams and some devices .

By searching and investigating, and within only two days, one of the perpetrators was found and arrested in Rashidiya, of Asian nationality, called (MBH), where he confessed to committing the crime of theft along with another person of the same nationality called (A.R.R.) who is outside the country. By interrogating him, he admitted that he was watching the house with his partner, waiting for the family to leave. They also admitted where the stolen items were hidden, and they were seized and returned in full except for some small sums of money.

For its part, the family expressed, through the husband’s words, on Radio Al Oula, their overwhelming happiness and pride in the Ajman Police, the speed of their response to the report and their professional handling of the case, in recovering the stolen property in record time, stressing that his confidence in the UAE and its security services over the forty years he spent in the state was in place, and proved It is the best in achieving security and preserving rights, wishing the Ajman Police and its commander continued excellence and progress in their security journey.