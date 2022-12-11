The Ajman Police General Command managed to save the life of a young man of Asian nationality after he attempted suicide by jumping from the highest bridge in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, reported that a report had been received to the operations room stating that there was a person threatening to commit suicide by throwing himself from the top of Sheikh Khalifa Bridge. without throwing himself off the bridge.

The Director General of Police Operations added that the young man was transferred to Al-Hamidiyah Police Station, and by investigation with him it was found that he was going through severe financial hardship, and he had financial claims, and it was found that he is a normal person and does not suffer from any diseases, and he was advised and advised and transferred to the community police to help settle his financial situation to return to a safe and stable life.