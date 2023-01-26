The General Command of Ajman Police announced a reduction in the legal speed limit on Dubai-Hatta Street in the part located in the Masfout and Muzaira’a areas of the Emirate of Ajman, as part of the efforts made to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of enhancing road security.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, explained that the legal speed limit signs for the street have been changed to be 80 km/h instead of 100 km/h, and warning signs have been added in the speed reduction area to alert drivers according to the best standards and methods adopted in traffic safety.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police confirmed that the decision was made after a thorough study that proved that reducing the speed on the road contributes to reducing traffic accidents, which supports enhancing road security and saves lives, calling on motorists to adhere to traffic laws and new speeds and ensure safe driving, wishing safety for all. .