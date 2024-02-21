The Ajman Police General Command launched the first traffic sub-campaign for the year 2024, under the slogan “Traffic Safety for Users of Electric Bicycles (Electric Scooters), with the aim of creating a safe traffic environment for users of electric bicycles, by educating them about the necessity of adhering to and following the necessary instructions and guidelines for traffic safety on the roads, including… Ensures safety and security for its users.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Khalifa bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, explained that the launch of the campaign came in support of the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of creating a safe traffic environment for users of electric bikes, by launching traffic initiatives and campaigns, aimed at sending awareness messages to users of electric bikes, to ensure their safety on the road. roads, and urged them to adhere to traffic laws regarding driving such bicycles.