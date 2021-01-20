The Ajman Police General Command provided the Covid 19 vaccine for all its employees in addition to their families, in response to the government’s direction to receive the vaccine and motivate to choose vaccination, as part of its continuous efforts to enhance the security and safety of citizens and residents in the emirate of Ajman, and in support of the Hand in Hand We recover campaign to address the Corona virus.

The head of the training center at the training center said that the Ajman Police, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad bin Ghalita, provided the vaccination in all command departments for all employees of different military and civil ranks, reaching the target of vaccinating all command staff except for those unable to receive the vaccine due to specific barriers, and the leadership supported the state’s directions to vaccinate more A number of employees’ families can be vaccinated, and they can attend during the work period of the medical staff and take the vaccine according to the approved official procedures.

The head of the training department called on all employees to expedite the taking of the vaccine, and to encourage family members to reach a healthy society free of contagious diseases and epidemics, to recover and return to normal life.





