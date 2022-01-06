The Ajman Police General Command reported that it has achieved a remarkable achievement in smart transformation and providing services with high quality, in accordance with the highest international standards for customers, explaining that 75 smart services are provided to customers and employees on the Ajman Police application, in order to achieve the strategic goal of enhancing customer satisfaction with services. Introduction.

The head of the Electronic Services and Communications Department in Ajman Police, Lt. Col. Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, said that the police were keen, since the first day, to launch the strategy of smart transformation in government services, to make all possible efforts, with the efforts of its employees and their distinguished expertise, and the minds of its creators, to employ artificial intelligence in police services, and design And the implementation of 75 smart services that serve the employees and the public of dealers in the Emirate of Ajman.

He added that the employment of artificial intelligence has become a tangible reality, and its results are clear and evident in the Ajman Police, and it was able to employ artificial intelligence in areas that enhance security and support the quality of police work, including the “Ajman Dar Al Aman” project, the largest security project in the emirate, in addition to developing the identification program. Which uses facial recognition technology for employee attendance and departure system, and this technology is considered one of the most powerful and most important applications of artificial intelligence. For his part, the Deputy Head of the Electronic Services and Communications Department, Major Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Amoudi, stated that among the most prominent services provided by the Ajman Police are the Share with Security service, smart checks reporting service, traffic violations reporting service, staring at the traffic file, banking correspondence service, and others. One of the smart services aimed at facilitating the customers, without the need to personally come to the service centers. He pointed out that Ajman Police was able, with the expertise and innovative minds of the electronic services and communications team, to design and implement a main data center, providing the necessary support for all electronic and smart services, without the assistance of any external parties, ensuring the security and confidentiality of data and technical support in the leadership, explaining that Ajman Police smart services Available to the public at any time on the Ajman Police smart app and website.



