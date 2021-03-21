Ajman (WAM)

The Ajman Police General Command, as part of the “Your Health is Our Priority” initiative, and in coordination with the medical staff at Al Hamidiyah Health Center in Ajman, implemented a campaign to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to its retired employees and their families at their homes, in addition to domestic workers.

The campaign was carried out under the supervision of Captain Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Director of the Noncommissioned Officers and Personnel Affairs Branch, who confirmed that this initiative comes in order to communicate with the retired associates and to check on their health and the health of their families, and to provide vaccinations by reaching them in their homes to save time and effort without the need to go to health centers, and provide better Services for them, in addition to identifying their needs and demands, in appreciation of their efforts exerted in serving the security work in the state.

For their part, the retirees expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the General Administration of Relations and Protocols, the Office of Retired Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, Ajman Police, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, for this initiative that facilitated the vaccination process for them and their families, and brought joy and pleasure in them, expressing their pride and pride in serving their homeland. Dear to their hearts.