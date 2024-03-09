The Ajman Police General Command confirmed that it has developed organized plans to confront weather fluctuations and their effects in the emirate and in the Masfout area, while exerting all available capabilities, including vehicles, traffic patrols, and individuals, to ensure readiness for rescue and to protect individuals from any emergency resulting from weather changes in the areas of the valleys’ flow and the Khaliban Dam. In Masfout.

The Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, said that the process of monitoring the traffic and security situation had been coordinated, providing assistance to those affected by the resulting effects, towing parked cars, and securing sites affected by the rain..

He added that the traffic presence in the Masfoot area was organized and the response speed was made to deal with various accidents, and to educate community members about the dangers resulting from weather fluctuations and to stay away from affected places..

All equipped teams and traffic patrols were able to deal with the challenges of weather fluctuations by working around the clock and being present on all roads of the emirate, especially in the Masfout area..