The General Command of Ajman Police, in cooperation with the Municipality and Planning Department, directed a warning to the public of drivers and road users about making a traffic diversion, with the aim of developing and constructing a group of bridges on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (311) in the Al Tallah area for those coming from Sharjah towards Umm Al Quwain, and those coming from Umm Al Quwain towards Sharjah.

Ajman Police stated that the left lane will be closed in the direction towards Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, while maintaining the middle lane and the right lane in both directions, and an additional lane will be opened in the far right in both directions to facilitate traffic and reduce congestion for heavy and high vehicles.

She indicated that this will start as of tomorrow morning, Saturday, corresponding to 12/17/2022, calling on drivers to adhere to the indicative signs in the business area on the main road, and to adhere to the specified speed.