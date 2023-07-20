The Ajman Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, launched the third quarterly traffic campaign under the slogan “Your Vehicle Safety Your Safety”, starting from the beginning of this month for a period of three months, within the framework of the main campaigns approved by the Federal Traffic Council for the year 2023, to enhance traffic awareness, improve road safety and achieve the highest levels of traffic safety and security.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that the campaign aims to educate drivers and road users to take preventive measures for vehicle safety, focus on the importance of periodic vehicle maintenance, ensure tire safety, and not overload vehicles, especially in the summer period. And morale.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department explained that the campaign aims to reach the largest segment of society through various different media, including print, audio and visual, as well as via the Internet and billboards, to promote traffic culture and safety on the road.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi called on motorists and road users to abide by the specified speeds on the road, and to adhere to the instructions of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law to contribute to reducing traffic accidents.