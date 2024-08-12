Ajman Police General Command, in cooperation with Ajman Transport Authority, launched a free proactive initiative to check tires under the title “Your Safety is Our Priority”, as part of the social responsibility of both parties, with the aim of enhancing traffic safety, especially with the rise in temperatures during the summer..

The Head of the Vehicle Licensing Department at Ajman Police, Captain Ali bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, indicated that the initiative includes a free tire inspection at the Speed ​​Center for Vehicle Inspection and Registration during the month of August until September 1, 2024 during official working hours. In addition, the team organizing the initiative went to public parking lots and shopping centers to provide awareness brochures on the safety of vehicle tires and provide technical instructions to ensure sound tires suitable for driving..

He pointed out the necessity for drivers to take preventive measures for vehicles by checking tires and ensuring their safety and that they are not exposed to any cracks or swelling, and replacing them if they have expired, and ensuring the use of good types that meet specifications to avoid traffic accidents that occur due to their explosion, in order to preserve lives and property and enhance traffic safety..

Ammar Hassan Al Shaer, Director of Investment Department at the Transport Authority, said that this campaign is part of the community campaigns agenda that contributes to enhancing awareness of the importance of vehicle safety by providing free inspection of vehicle tires. This service is available to all individuals and companies from all emirates of the country to provide distinguished and competitive government services that contribute to enhancing awareness of traffic safety..