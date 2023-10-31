Ajman Police reported that it was able to reach first place in the world in speed of response time last year 2022 with a time of 2:28 (two minutes and 28 seconds), breaking a record in response time to emergency cases locally and globally, and this indicator is one of the indicators of the national agenda that enhances the country’s position. In global leadership in global competitiveness indicators.

She explained that this achievement is the result of the efforts made by Ajman Police to achieve the shortest time in responding to emergency and critical reports through the implementation of innovative projects and initiatives that aim as a whole to ensure that patrols reach reports within the targeted time.

This comes in addition to developing operating rooms with systems and technologies, and providing traffic patrols and safety patrols with advanced devices that enhance the process of receiving reports from the operating room electronically, and determine the locations of emergency reports with high speed and accuracy, which supports the speed of movement to the report site.