The Ajman Police General Command has set up an innovation lab at the Al Jurf Comprehensive Police Station, as part of its efforts to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of promoting a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment.

The head of the Al Jarf Comprehensive Police Station, Major Muhammad Al Shaali, said that the creation of the innovation lab in the center came as part of the Ajman Police’s efforts to enhance and develop the talents of the center’s employees in the field of innovation, by employing modern technology means such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and a 3D printer. This contributed to transferring the center’s position from an environment that supports innovation to a thinking style that encourages experimentation and testing.

The head of the Al Jarf Comprehensive Police Station added that the creation of the innovation lab in the center came to develop and employ the innovative talents and skills of employees in a way that enhances the promotion of innovation in the police work environment, noting that the lab was established after Ajman Police obtained a certificate of accreditation “international standards for meeting the highest standards of support and practice of innovation.” It is a highly credible certificate by the Global Innovation Institute “GINI” in the United States.

Al-Shaali stressed that the laboratory represents an incubator and a fertile ground for incubating the talented and the owners of innovative ideas in the center, and providing them with modern technical means and the necessary support to implement innovative ideas and transform them from an idea into a tangible reality. The center also provides specialized training workshops for employees to provide them with advanced skills in the field of innovation.