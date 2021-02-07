The Ajman Police General Command honored a collaborator of Egyptian nationality for his secretariat and his eagerness to return a sum of money that he found in the parking lot of a commercial center in the Emirate of Ajman, within the framework of Ajman Police’s keenness to honor the contributors and collaborators in appreciation of their positive role in society.

Captain Faisal Marawan Al Matroushi, Acting Head of Al Jurf Comprehensive Police Station, handed over a certificate of appreciation to Mr. Muhammad Sayed Muhammad, an Egyptian, 41 years old, for his honesty and feeling of social responsibility, to return a sum of money he found in the parking lots of the Chinese market in the Emirate of Ajman, so he immediately went to the Al Jurf Comprehensive Police Station and handed over the amount.

The Acting Head of the Al-Jurf Comprehensive Police Station thanked Mr. Muhammad for his good faith and good initiative in heading to the police station to return the money in an effort to reach the owner of the money and return it to him, calling on the community members to follow his example.





