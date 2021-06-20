Within the framework of the Ajman Police General Command’s keenness to encourage and honor the cooperating members of society, and in an effort to support virtuous morals and noble values, the Director of the Comprehensive City Police Station, Lt. Col. Ghaith Khalifa Salem Al Kaabi, honored Mr. Muhammad Nagman of Pakistani nationality, for his courage, chivalry, and his bravery to rescue an Asian woman from Sri Lankan, 58 years old, from drowning in Ajman Marina.

The details of the incident come back when Mr. Muhammad Nagman, while practicing walking near Ajman Marina, saw a drowning woman, so he rushed to help her and jumped into the sea and held her until the Ajman Civil Defense Department came and took her out of the sea for treatment.

The Director of the Comprehensive City Police Station handed a certificate of appreciation and a financial reward to the honoree, praising his courage, speed of response and effective initiative in saving a person’s life from drowning, and his positive cooperation with Ajman Police in enhancing security and preserving lives and property, which reflects the positive image of their love and devotion to this dear country. Society to emulate such morals and good qualities, and not hesitate and back down in saving and helping anyone in need of help.

For his part, the Honorable Mr. Muhammad Nagman expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ajman Police, stressing that what he did is a national and moral duty towards those who spend their time and effort to provide security and safety for members of society, wishing Ajman Police and its employees continued success, payment and excellence.



