Within the framework of the Ajman Police General Command’s keenness to honor collaborators, the Deputy Director General of Police Operations in Ajman Police, Brigadier Khaled Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, honored in his office Paramedic Fatima Ateeq Muhammad Al-Kindi from the National Ambulance for her effective cooperation, security sense and quick response with Ajman Police, which contributed to the security work service In the emirate.

The Deputy Director General of Police Operations handed over a certificate of appreciation and a financial reward to the honor, praising its positive cooperation with Ajman Police in enhancing security, its sense of security, its sense of responsibility, and its prompt response, and wished her success in her life and alive in it the spirit of cooperation, noting that Ajman Police is always keen to honor its collaborators. This is an incentive for more efforts and efforts to develop work and provide better services to society.

For its part, Al-Mukarramah extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ajman Police, stressing that what it had done was a patriotic and moral duty towards members of society, wishing the Ajman Police and its leader continued success, payment and distinction.





