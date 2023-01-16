The Ajman Police General Command denied a rumor circulated on some social media sites about the Ajman Police publishing alerts about violations that are monitored by surveillance cameras on the streets of the emirate.

The Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, noted that the published materials contain false information, and warned against circulating and spreading these rumors and false news, stressing that this information is unfounded, and that the police publishes its information through the official channels approved by it, and action will be taken. All procedures are taken to control the promoter of this rumor, hold him accountable, and transfer him to legal accountability, so that the penalties imposed on anyone who spreads rumors that affect security and raise anxiety among people will be applied to him, stressing the necessity of not circulating and republishing rumors and taking news from its official sources.