The General Command of Ajman Police denied what social media pioneers circulated about opening the door to employment for all nationalities, alternatives and other unfounded details.
Ajman Police called on the honorable public to adopt news and announcements from its official sources, warning of the consequences of spreading rumors, stressing that it will be on the lookout for anyone who begged himself to spread rumors.
