As part of its continuous efforts to achieve its social responsibility towards the family and its members, and to preserve the social fabric safe from the dangers of the rapid development in technology and its dependencies, the Ajman Police General Command organized a comprehensive awareness campaign for parents about the dangers of electronic games on children and their negative effects, implemented by the Media and Public Relations Department to achieve the strategic goal of enhancing security and safety.

Head of Media and Public Relations Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi said that the campaign came as part of the police’s efforts to enhance families’ and parents’ awareness of the dangers of their children’s use of electronic games, especially after the rapid and growing development in this style of games, which in its development stages allowed users to share their personal data and private photos. And opened the door for written and audio conversations, which puts their children in danger if they misuse them.

She added that the dangers of electronic games on children are extortion, bullying and threats if the extortionists obtain the children’s personal data and photos, in addition to their exposure to fraud and theft if they use bank cards to subscribe or purchase through unreliable sites, in addition to that the resulting psychological and social risks and problems. About addiction and abandonment of the family atmosphere.

She called on parents to follow up and monitor their children constantly, and to resort to open dialogue and frankness with them to gain their confidence to ensure their family refuge in the event that one of them is exposed to any risks while using electronic games or the Internet and social media in general, stressing that Ajman Police and the Social Support Center are ready to provide Support in any consequences that children or their parents may be exposed to in dealing with the Internet.



