Ajman Police General Command denied the rumor of missing a 13-year-old child in the Emirate of Ajman, explaining that the child left the home of his parents due to minor family problems, and then the Ajman Police returned him to his family safely in less than 14 hours.

Head of Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, Lt. Col. Muhammad Abdullah Abu Shehab, said that the father of the child came to the police station, informing that the child went out after a family problem had occurred, asking for help in returning him to the house, but some individuals circulated a rumor about the child’s absence and loss, which led to its spread despite the child’s safe return to parents on the same day.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu Shehab called on the public and community members to be careful not to spread rumors, stressing that the Ajman Police do not tolerate spreading rumors, and that the public should obtain information from its official sources.