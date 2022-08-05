The Ajman Police General Command denied the rumor of missing a 13-year-old child in the Emirate of Ajman, explaining that the child left the home of his parents due to minor family problems, and then the Ajman Police returned him to his family safely within less than 14 hours.

The head of the Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, Lt. Col. Muhammad Abdullah Abu Shehab, said that the father of the child came to the police station, and stated that the child left the house after a family problem occurred, asking for help in returning him to him, but some individuals circulated a rumor of the child’s absence and loss, which led to It spread despite the safe return of the child to his parents on the same day.

Abu Shehab called on the public and community members to be wary of spreading rumours, stressing that the Ajman Police does not tolerate anything that threatens community safety, and called for information to be obtained from its official sources.