The Ajman Police General Command denied the rumor that a 13-year-old child had been missing in the emirate, explaining that the child had left the home of his parents, due to minor family problems, and the Ajman Police had returned him to his family safely in less than 14 hours.
Lt. Col. Muhammad Abdullah Abu Shehab, head of the Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, said that the child’s father came to the police station, stating that the child had left after a family problem, asking for help in bringing him home.
Abu Shehab added that some individuals circulated a rumor about the child’s absence and loss, which led to its spread despite the child’s safe return to his parents on the same day.
Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu Shehab called on the public and community members to be careful not to spread rumors, stressing that the Ajman Police will not tolerate spreading rumors, and that the public should obtain information from its official sources.
