The Ajman Police General Command celebrated its breaking of a world record in the Guinness Book, representing the largest number of people who used and passed in a continuous video via the Internet a wireless device to thank the first line of defense in all its institutions and the Ajman Police General Command for their efforts in combating the spread of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) ».

“303 people” in this video also thanked the public and society of all groups for their cooperation with the first line of defense and the Ajman Police in adhering to the precautionary measures, with the participation of 31 nationalities in multiple languages, in line with the state’s approach to coexistence and tolerance among all who live in the UAE.

The idea of ​​breaking the record went through three stages … The first: filming a video of people according to a specific frame so that the person receives a wireless device and submits a letter of thanks, either to the First Defense Line and the Ajman Police, or thanks from the Ajman Police or the first line of defense for the public for its cooperation with advice and awareness phrases To confront Covid-19, as the filming lasted for two full weeks, it covered the facilities of the first line of defense of the police, national ambulance, civil defense and the Ministry of Health, such as preventive medicine, health centers such as Al-Hamidiyah and Musharaf, examination and vaccination centers, in addition to the areas of the public presence in an awareness framework, and community participation that included centers providing services Such as the Traffic and Licensing Center, the Speed ​​Center for Technical Inspection, and shopping centers such as City Center Ajman, the Chinese Market and the Ajman Markets Cooperative Association. The filming process included diversity in languages ​​and nationalities, including 31 nationalities.

As for the second phase, it focused on montage and compiling the video clips in one frame, with evidence from experienced witnesses working in Ajman and Sharjah TV.

The third stage saw the judging process conducted by the Guinness Book of Records to achieve a record number of 303 people.

In a speech, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, thanked the rational leadership of the UAE, its people and residents for their efforts in facing the Corona pandemic.

He also thanked .. His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior for their generous support in achieving a system Security and safety in our dear country, in a way that achieves happiness and quality of life for all residents of the state.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of the employees of the Ajman Police General Command, including officers and non-commissioned officers, individuals and civilians during the confrontation with the Covid-19 epidemic and the efforts of all workers in the first line of defense in facing the pandemic.

His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police stated that the idea of ​​entering the Guinness Book of Records was not spontaneous, rather it was chosen by a study to achieve awareness … indicating that the General Command wanted, through this video, to convey community thanks to the first defense line, including Ajman Police, and to thank the community for their cooperation. He said that the effectiveness is commensurate with the tremendous efforts of the state and the first line of defense in facing this epidemic … calling on God Almighty to pass over the nation and all humankind.

He stressed Ajman Police’s continuous endeavor to enhance the UAE’s reputation in all international forums in terms of its superiority, leadership and competitiveness, and to enhance the quality of life there.

The ceremony, which was organized by the Ajman Police General Command, in cooperation with the Guinness Book of Records, witnessed the presentation of the record achievement video .. Then Daniel Hickson, the representative of the Guinness Corporation, delivered the record registration certificate for the Ajman Police General Command in the Guinness Book of Records to His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police. At the end of the ceremony, the Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police honored the Guinness Book of Records team and the field work team based on the implementation of the event in breaking the record.