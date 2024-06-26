The Ajman Police General Command was able to arrest a person of Asian nationality on charges of selling and storing counterfeit lubricants of international brands registered in Ajman.

Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said about the circumstances of this incident that a report had been received at Al Hamidiya Comprehensive Police Station about the existence of a warehouse that produces, packages, stores and sells counterfeit car oils and lubricants in the New Industrial Area.

Immediately, a working team was formed from the Investigation Department, and after taking all legal measures, the site was raided, where large quantities of oils belonging to several companies were seized. Upon searching and investigating the people involved in the report, it was found that the person involved in the report was the same person accused in another report at the city police station. Al-Shamil resides in the Emirate of Ajman.

After taking official measures, the house was raided, and he was found in possession of large quantities of counterfeit car oils. When asked about the incident, he admitted that he was filling cans of car oils and lubricants for well-known international companies with his company’s oil, with the intention of selling it under the name of well-known companies. The Ajman Prosecution began investigating the case, where he confessed. What he did and he was arrested in connection with the case.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department praised the efficiency and experience of the policemen and their efforts with which they were able to arrest the gang members, calling on the public to beware of buying counterfeit goods and not to hesitate to report them, stressing that the Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with anyone who defrauds or commits crimes. Commercial fraud and tampering with national security and the safety of citizens and residents.