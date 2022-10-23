The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ajman Police General Command has arrested a driver who drove a vehicle recklessly and reversed the direction of traffic on a highway, and made dangerous show-offs, endangering his life and the lives of others in the Emirate of Ajman.

The director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ajman Police, Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, said that the control and control systems in the operations room of the Traffic Department spotted the reckless driver by tracking him on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street in the Emirate of Ajman when he was driving against the direction of traffic and at great speed, and by following him it was found that he headed to a residential area and drove His vehicle recklessly without regard to the lives of others, and the traffic and commentary patrols began searching and investigating, and in less than two hours they were able to seize the driver and the Lexus saloon vehicle in the Al-Tallah area.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Al Falasi stated that the vehicle was impounded, the driver was arrested and the driver’s license was withdrawn for a period of 6 months due to several serious traffic violations. Driving a fine of 600 dirhams, and a violation of the driver’s non-compliance with traffic signs and instructions, a fine of 500 dirhams. After his arrest, it was found that he had previously committed 39 other violations with a value of 17,650 dirhams, bringing the total of black points resulting from him to 46 points, and a total of 127 days of detention. vehicle.

The Director of the Traffic, Patrols and Drivers Department called to avoid driving recklessly and recklessly in a manner that is not commensurate with the values ​​and customs of the UAE, and threatens the security of road users and the comfort of residents, wishing safety for all.