Ajman Police adopted a number of precautionary and preventive measures that must be followed during the blessed month of Ramadan in mosques and with regard to gatherings, to maintain public health, and they included the following:

To maintain public health during Ramadan:

1. Home gatherings and family visits are prohibited, and it is preferable to use social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives.

2. It is forbidden to distribute and exchange meals between homes and families. Only members of the same family who live in the same house can eat breakfast and suhour meals.

3. Stay away from large gatherings in places associated with Ramadan activities, such as crowded markets and shops, and adhere to the absorptive capacity ratios.

4. It is forbidden to establish commercial and institutional Ramadan tents for the exchange of group meals and tents that provide food and beverage services and shisha, usually accompanying restaurants, hotels, various tourist destinations, or in any other public place.

5. It is forbidden to distribute the Qur’ans and other gifts in the workplace.

6. The distribution of meals or in-kind assistance is restricted by the official charitable bodies approved in the country, according to the approved private protocol.

7. Restaurants are prohibited from distributing breakfast meals for those fasting inside or in front of the restaurants front.

8. The distribution of Ramadan meals is restricted to authorized entities and establishments in workers’ housing complexes, subject to taking all precautionary and preventive measures.

9. Urging the public to read the Qur’an through smart devices and charitable donations, and to pay alms and zakat electronically.

10. Inform the competent authorities about the phenomenon of begging and any other offense.

To preserve public health during the month of Ramadan in the mosques:

1. Not to allow breakfast tables to be held in mosques or to distribute food.

2. It is forbidden to serve and distribute iftar meals in front of homes and mosques, and those wishing to coordinate with charitable organizations.

3. Tarawih prayers are held according to the precautionary controls against the Covid 19 virus and previously announced to perform the five daily prayers, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayers being limited to no more than (30) minutes.

4. Mosques are closed immediately after prayer.

5. The continued closure of women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and chapels on external roads.

6. Work continues to suspend religious lessons and seminars in mosques.

7. You can participate in lectures and lessons electronically only.





