The Ajman Police General Command has made a remarkable achievement in its campaign to combat the spread of the new Corona virus by vaccinating 90.8% of all its employees with the “Covid 19” vaccine, as part of its continuous efforts to limit the spread of the virus and recover by immunizing the community and taking the vaccine, in solidarity with the nationwide campaign to receive the vaccine under The slogan “Hand in hand, we will recover”, in response to the government’s orientation to receive the vaccine and the incentive to choose vaccination.

The head of the training center at the training center, Lt. Col. Muhammad bin Ghalita, said that since the launch of the Chinese vaccination campaign, Ajman Police employees have been vaccinated with a rate of 90.8% of the total ranks, while some employees have been excluded for medical conditions that preclude their ability to receive the vaccine, while they continue to undergo blank checks From the virus periodically, to reach zero infections among police employees, and he added that Ajman Police contributed to the vaccination of 630 members of the employees’ families, who expressed their happiness and thanks to Ajman Police for facilitating the vaccination process for them.

The Head of the Training Department commended all employees who responded to the campaign, saluting in them a sense of social responsibility that enhances the quality of life and supports human protection, stressing that Ajman Police always seeks to enhance the security and safety of society, and exerts its utmost efforts to provide a safe and sound work environment for its employees.





