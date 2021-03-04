The Crises, Disasters and Emergencies Team in the Emirate of Ajman launched the initiative “We connect you to your health”, with the aim of directing several groups of society to provide COVID-19 testing services in coordination between the emirate’s police, the medical district, and the municipality and planning department.

According to a statement by the Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Team in Ajman, the initiative includes directing the work team, which includes a specialized medical team, to conduct free examinations for individuals, in different areas and in residential areas of the emirate, in order to facilitate the members of society to obtain examination services by reaching them, in order to shorten the time and effort without going to centers Examination, to relieve overcrowding, and protect senior citizens and residents, and the most vulnerable groups.

The Crisis, Disasters and Emergency Team called on the public to cooperate with the examination team to ensure the safety and health of everyone, and to join hands to limit the spread of Corona and prevent it.





