The Emirate of Ajman embraces many archaeological areas and many castles and forts that still bear witness to the extended period of time dating back thousands of years, due to its strategic geographic location that made it one of the most important commercial points in the region throughout the ages, which naturally led to the presence of monuments. For some civilizations on its soil.

These civilizations left a group of monuments that reflect their cultures and heritage, thus dating important stages in the history of this emirate.Ajman was one of the largest centers for the manufacture of wooden boats, and it was a witness to the manufacture of thousands of boats / dhows / that were sailing in the Arabian Gulf and built in shipyards in use. Skills handed down over generations.

One of the most important archaeological areas in the emirate is the Al Mowaihat area, which has been subjected to excavation and digging. Many antiques and ancient artefacts have been extracted from the site. These monuments include a number of polished stones and colored ceramic vessels from the same historical period to which the relics of Umm al-Nar belong. It also contains about 3000 beads, two seals and some brass tools. In addition, there is the tomb dating back to 2500 BC, which was 8.25 meters in diameter and the remains of the skeletons of dozens of people that experts expect have inhabited the area, where all the antiquities are preserved in the Ajman Museum.

The old mosque in Masfoot is a hidden historical gem and a testament to the depth of the emirate’s history, which is located 120 kilometers southeast of Ajman. The Bin Sultan Mosque was built in 1815 and dates back to the nineteenth century and is built of clay and plaster with a canopy of papers The palm fronds are woven together to form the roof of the mosque. You will also find the castle of “Pebble Bawayed” in reference to the “White Stone” and it was also named after the white pebble mound on which it was built.

Among the most important examples is Masfout Castle, which was built from local stones, mud and wood, and is made up of two rooms and one gate, which was restored at the end of 1940 at the request of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi in order to preserve the heritage and history of the region and to introduce it to the present and future generations. Also on the eastern side of the central square in the “Al Bustan” area is the Ajman Museum, which is the main museum in the emirate that dates back to 1820 and includes many of the antiquities discovered in the emirate and ancient manuscripts as well as models of diving ships, while the museum highlights the life of the desert people “Bedouins” and transmits and depicts To us, how was the life of the ancestors, and for as long as the fort was the impenetrable dam of the emirate, which dates back to the eighteenth century, where it was the ruler’s residence until the third month of 1970, and then it was converted into a police headquarters from the same year until 1979 before it became a museum that includes and contains more than? 60 artifacts belonging to different historical eras that tell us the historical and cultural identity of the region and the best testament to our cultural and civilizational heritage.