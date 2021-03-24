Ajman Municipality and Planning Department reported that the department’s medical waste treatment plant treated more than 737.06 tons during 2020 of contaminated medical waste resulting from tests and treatment interventions related to (Covid-19) in clinics, hospitals, health care centers, laboratories, and laboratories. Whether belonging to the government sector or the private sector, and other medical waste.

The Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Nuaimi emphasized that the department is keen to promote sound practices in order to achieve the safety of the environment and society, and to properly manage harmful and hazardous wastes.

He added that the department worked during the pandemic to provide many vehicles that work to collect hazardous medical waste, and also provided protective clothing and tools that protect workers during the waste collection and treatment operations, in addition to increasing the number of working staff and the station’s working hours.

He indicated that the department places the health and safety of the citizen and resident in the first place and adheres to the principles of social responsibility in preserving public health and the environment, indicating that work is underway to plan to establish additional and advanced units to cover the increase in waste and to be fully prepared for risks permanently.





